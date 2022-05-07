This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A senior assistant loco pilot risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of an express train, which had halted on a river bridge when a passenger pulled the alarm chain.
Railways have multiple advisories on why not to needlessly pull alarm chains in trains. And a recent incident on Titwala and Khadavali route, about 80 km from Mumbai, showed how dangerous it can be.
The ministry of railway shared a video that showed Sathish Kumar crawling under the Express train from a narrow gap between the wheel and other underbelly equipment to reset the alarm chain knob.
The video has now gone viral.
Regarding the incident, Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway's chief spokesperson, informed, “Some miscreants had pulled an alarm chain and stopped the train on Kalu river bridge between Titwala and Khadavali. To restart the train, it was mandatory to reset the knob of the second last coach of the train, in which the alarm chain was pulled."
"Assessing the gravity of the situation, Kumar risked his life by crawling under the train over the river bridge to reset the alarm chain knob," Sutar said.
Kumar's efforts led to resuming the journey at a critical time, preventing any delay to subsequent trains running on the route, the official notified.
"The Central Railway requests passengers not to pull alarm chain needlessly," Sutar told PTI, adding that between April 16 to 30, as many as 197 incidents of alarm chain pulling were reported in Mumbai division alone.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered 166 cases and produced 113 persons in the court, recovering ₹56,000, the official said, adding that the repeated announcements were also made in this regard at stations.
