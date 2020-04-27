Railway officials suggest special trains for migrant labourers to go home

New Delhi: To help stranded migrant labourers reach their home state, officials from the railway ministry have suggested starting free-of-cost special trains, taking into account safety and social distancing practices.

The numbers of such trains could be around 5,000-10,000, depending on the number of such workers that are keen to travel.

In a paper titled 'Facilitating Migrants Travel', some officers from the railway ministry have suggested that migrant workers should be allowed to move even before travel restrictions are lifted. These recommendations, however, are unofficial. The union government is yet to take a call on restarting public transport across the country, a government official said. Mint has reviewed the copy of the suggestions.

"To avoid any potential spread of Covid-19, migrants should travel in phases using the cluster-based approach. It will require close coordination between state administration and railway authorities," the paper said.

The paper said that trains would run non-stop, except for crew change and water. The passengers will be screened yet again at the destination stations. State will have to take care of quarantine, local transport and will have to mark houses and inspect migrants that have arrived.

The development comes in the backdrop of thousands of migrant labourers stranded at their accommodation within their workplaces due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown starting March 25. With a complete ban on all modes to passenger transport services, few hundreds of them have started their journey foot, as a desperate attempt to reach their respective hometown.

On Thursday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar wrote to railway minister Piyush Goyal to start special trains after the lockdown was lifted as more than six lakh workers from different regions desperately waited to go back to their home states.

Special buses will be arranged to help these workers reach the railway station. However, local authorities will have to ensure screening of such passengers to ensure no infected or high risk people travel. Buses will have to be scheduled at different frequencies and venues to avoid crowding.

"All passengers will be given a free ticket, assigned a seat number and will then be grouped as per their train schedule. They will first pass through disinfection tunnel at station and screened and stamped in arm with date and place. They should also be provided food, water, and basic hygiene kit containing masks and sanitisers. All activities must be recorded in camera," the paper said.

