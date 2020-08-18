New Delhi: In order to stop crowding at railway stations amid pandemic , railways officials have been told "to take local decision" to increase platform ticket fare.

"Instructions have been issued to divisional railway managers to take local decision to increase platform ticket fare to control the crowd at the stations during Covid-19 pandemic. This decision will be reviewed post the pandemic," said Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday clarified that the increase in the cost of platform tickets by Pune junction has been done to dissuade people from coming unnecessarily onto the platforms and to ensure social distancing is followed amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The clarification from Railways came after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had stated that the price of platform tickets had been exorbitantly raised from ₹3 during the Congress rule to ₹50 by the incumbent BJP government.

" ₹3 railway platform ticket in Congress raj has become ₹50 under BJP raj," Singh had tweeted, along with photos of two platform tickets with emphasis on their cost.

While the first ticket, dated December 14, 2011, showed a value of ₹3, the second one issued at Pune junction, Maharashtra in August 2020 had a price of ₹50.

The Spokesperson for Railways, through its official Twitter handle, said that there was nothing new in this as the Railways have been using the method to control people since the start of coronavirus pandemic.

"The objective of Pune junction pricing the platform ticket at ₹50 is to stop those who unnecessarily come to the station so that social distancing can be followed. Railways have been controlling the platform ticket rates in this way through the start of the corona pandemic," the tweet read.

Last week, the Ministry of Railways said that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice.

The Ministry of Railways further added that the special trains will continue to run.

"It may be noted that 230 Special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on a limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run," Indian Railways said in a press note.

"The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement," it added.

