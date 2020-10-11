Home >News >India >Railway Police nabs passenger with over 18 kg gold, 2 lakh cash from Patna station
Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a person with 18.39 kgs of gold and ₹2.30 lakhs in cash from Patna Junction railway station yesterday. (ANI)
Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a person with 18.39 kgs of gold and 2.30 lakhs in cash from Patna Junction railway station yesterday. (ANI)

Railway Police nabs passenger with over 18 kg gold, 2 lakh cash from Patna station

1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2020, 12:27 PM IST ANI

Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a person with over 18 kg of gold and 2.30 lakh in cash from Patna Junction railway station on Saturday

Patna: Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a person with over 18 kgs of gold and 2.30 lakhs in cash from Patna Junction railway station on Saturday.

A police officer said, "During checking, a person who arrived in the Shalimar Express, it was found carrying 18.39 kgs of gold and 2.30 lakhs in cash in his bag."

"Income Tax, sales tax, and flying squad teams are investigating further," he added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar DSP, GRP said that in another incident over 24 litres of liquor was seized from a passenger.

"A total of 24.8 litres of liquor was recovered and the person was arrested," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout