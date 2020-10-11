Patna: Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a person with over 18 kgs of gold and ₹2.30 lakhs in cash from Patna Junction railway station on Saturday.

A police officer said, "During checking, a person who arrived in the Shalimar Express, it was found carrying 18.39 kgs of gold and ₹2.30 lakhs in cash in his bag."

"Income Tax, sales tax, and flying squad teams are investigating further," he added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar DSP, GRP said that in another incident over 24 litres of liquor was seized from a passenger.

"A total of 24.8 litres of liquor was recovered and the person was arrested," he said.

