Railway police, NIA carry searches in Noida, Ghaziabad in Kerala train fire incident2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:12 PM IST
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan condemned the attack and directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident
Two days after a man allegedly set on fire a co-passenger, onboard the moving Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train in Kerala, the railway protection force and National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted some searches in Noida and Ghaziabad against the suspect. The NIA has not taken over the case, but helping Kerala police as they probe the terror angle in the incident.
