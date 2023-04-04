Two days after a man allegedly set on fire a co-passenger, onboard the moving Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train in Kerala, the railway protection force and National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted some searches in Noida and Ghaziabad against the suspect. The NIA has not taken over the case, but helping Kerala police as they probe the terror angle in the incident.

Inspector General of Railway Protection Force, Easwara Rao called the incident 'unfortunate' and assured that the railway protection force will fill the security gaps.

“This is an unfortunate incident. We are reviewing the security gaps. We need to install CCTVs in railway coaches and smaller railway stations. We are confident of apprehending the accused," IGP Rao told the news agency ANI.

Three persons, including a one-year-old child, were killed in the incident which injured 8 others. The incident reportedly occurred after an argument between two passengers. After setting the co-passenger on fire, the accused escaped as passengers pulled the emergency chain.

"Mattannoor native Rahmath, her sister's two-year-old daughter, and Noufal were found dead near the railway track," said an official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to the police, the three either fell off the train or jumped in panic after witnessing the crime.

On Monday, DGP Anil Kant chaired a meeting with other high-ranking police officials to establish a special investigation team. As part of the inquiry, the railway police carried out an examination at the Government District Hospital Kannur. However, as of now, no individuals have been arrested.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan on Monday condemned the attack and directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

"The attack is very sad and shocking. Have directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and bring all the details of the crime before the law. For this special investigation team will be formed. Efforts are being made vigorously by the police to nab the assailant. The state police chief himself is supervising it," the chief minister said.