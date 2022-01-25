Railway Recruitment Board releases RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 dates. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RRB's 2nd stage CBT will be conducted from February 15 to February 19, 2022
The link for viewing the exam city and date will be made available on all the RRBs websites by February 3
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam date of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination on Tuesday. As per the official notification, the 2nd stage CBT will be conducted from February 15 to February 19, 2022.
According to the Ministry of Railways, " Each of Level, ie, Level 2,3,4,5,6 and 7 of the 7th CPC will have a separate second stage computer-based test (CBT)".
"All posts falling within the same level of the 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT," it added.
A candidate appearing for the RRB CBT-2 exam for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. "A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip," the notification read.
The link for viewing the exam city and date will be made available on all the RRBs websites by February 3. Whereas candidates will be able to download the E-Cal letters four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link, the Railway Recruitment Board added.
Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. The candidates must carry their original Aadhaar Card to the examination Centre.