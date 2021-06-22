The Centre's PIB Fact Check team has warned against a fake schedule of the RRB 7th phase exam for recruitement of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts .

The fake job notification, allegedly issued by the Ministry of Railways, claims to be the 7th phase exam schedule for CBT-1.

However, the Central government's fact check team has said that the railway recruitment board (RRB) has not yet announced the schedule of the 7th phase of the ongoing computer-based test.

The fake notification which is going viral on social media claimed that the 7th phase of stage 1 CBT-1 will be held from June 28 to June 30 for four lakh candidates.

The PIB fact check team has said that the Railway ministry has not issued any such notification for conducting exams.

For recruitments in Indian Railways, candidates must visit indianrailways.gov.in, the PIB Fact Check team added.

A notice allegedly issued by the @RailMinIndia claims to be the 7th phase exam schedule for CBT-1.#PIBFactCheck: This notice is #Fake. No such notice has been issued for conducting exams.



For recruitments, visit only the official websites of RRBs ➡️https://t.co/PJqQlGHOsy pic.twitter.com/sNLzM4x0HO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2021





The Railway Board also keeps notifying the candidates to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process, frequently.

The last RRB NTPC exam was held on April 8.

On May 31, the Boards had informed that the exams have been held up because of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

RRB NTPC exams held for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, and other posts.

