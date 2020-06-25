Home >News >India >Railway stalls to sell coronavirus essential kits to passengers
1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2020, 04:06 PM IST PTI

  • Coronavirus essentials like masks, gloves, sanitisers, bedroll kits to be sold at MRP.
  • The protective items to be of good quality with purpose of maintaining hygiene and fulfilling the needs of passengers.

Coronavirus essentials like masks, gloves, sanitisers, bedroll kits will now be sold at the multi-purpose stalls at railway platforms, railway officials said Thursday.

The stalls, run by private contractors, carry most items that travellers could require, like toiletries, books, medicines and packed eatables. The stalls will now also be able to sell essential items required to protect passengers from coronavirus infection, according to a set of instructions issued by the Railway Board.

"Mindful of the fact that passengers travelling during these times might need certain essential items which they would need to buy in case they forget to get it from home, we have directed our multipurpose stalls to sell them. However, we have said that they have to be sold at MRP and no profiteering will be allowed through it," said a senior railway official.

The official said bedroll kits, which are no longer provided on board trains due to fear of the coronavirus spread, will also be available at these stalls. They will be sold as a kit, with pillow, pillow covers, blankets and face towel. They will also be sold separately.

The order issued last week stated that the emphasis was on maintaining hygiene and fulfilling needs of the passengers.

"These takeaway bedroll and other protective items should be of good quality and not exceed the MRP," the official said, clarifying that the stall owners are not bound to sell these items manufacturing by the Railways.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

