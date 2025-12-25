Railway ticket prices to increase from 26 December: Check fare revisions for all classes and trains

The Indian Railways on Thursday, 25 December, notified that that revised fares for train travel would come into effect from Friday.

While there will be no impact on existing bookings, even for travel dates in future, those booking tickets 26 December onwards will be subject to price revisions, where applicable.

The revised fee structure will not affect fares for suburban services. Neither will it impact Season Tickets, for both suburban and non-suburban areas. Other services, however, will be affected.

Advertisement

Below is a detailed list of price revisions coming into effect from 26 December.

Which train services are affected? Revised fare prices will be applicable for all major train services, including Tejas Rajdhani, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Tejas, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the Railways said.

Revisions will also be applicable for non-suburban services (excluding AC MEMU/DEMU, where applicable).

What fare revisions will come into effect? Prices of tickets have been revised for Oridinary Non-AC (Non-Suburban) train services, the Indian Railways said, adding that fares had been rationalised across a graded manner across, First Class Ordinary, Second Class Ordinary, and Sleeper Class Ordinary bookings.

For First Class Ordinary tickets, fares will now increase by 1 paise per kilometre for non-suburban journeys.

Advertisement

For Second Class Ordinary tickets, the changes are several. For journeys up to 215 km, there will be no increase in fares, ensuring that daily commuters and short-distance travellers face no impact.

For journeys between 216 km to 750 km, fares will increase by ₹5. For even longer journeys, between 751 km and 1250 km, and 1251 km and 1750 km, fares will increase by ₹10 and ₹15 respectively. Finally, for journeys of distances between 1751 km and 2250 km, fares will go up by ₹20.

For Sleeper Class Ordinary tickets, the price increase will be the same as First Class: a uniform increase of 1 paise per kilometre.

Advertisement

For Mail/Express train services, fares have been increased by 2 paise per kilometre across both non-AC and AC classes, including Sleeper Class, First Class, AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, and AC First Class.