Home >News >India >Railway to run more local trains in Howrah-Kharagpur section
A woman passenger stepping down from the train as local train services resumed

Railway to run more local trains in Howrah-Kharagpur section

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST Staff Writer

The number of EMU local services is being increased

The South Eastern Railway will run 14 EMU services from Tuesday in addition to the existing 81 suburban trains that are running in its Howrah-Kharagpur section since the resumption of local train services in West Bengal, an official said.

The number of EMU local services is being increased, considering passenger requirements, especially during peak hours, the official said on Monday.

The number of suburban services run by SER in the Howrah-Kharagpur section will now be 95, he said.

Local train services resumed in the state on Wednesday after more than seven months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

