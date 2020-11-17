Railway to run more local trains in Howrah-Kharagpur section

Railway to run more local trains in Howrah-Kharagpur section1 min read . 07:55 AM IST
The number of EMU local services is being increased
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The number of EMU local services is being increased
The South Eastern Railway will run 14 EMU services from Tuesday in addition to the existing 81 suburban trains that are running in its Howrah-Kharagpur section since the resumption of local train services in West Bengal, an official said.
The South Eastern Railway will run 14 EMU services from Tuesday in addition to the existing 81 suburban trains that are running in its Howrah-Kharagpur section since the resumption of local train services in West Bengal, an official said.
The number of EMU local services is being increased, considering passenger requirements, especially during peak hours, the official said on Monday.
The number of EMU local services is being increased, considering passenger requirements, especially during peak hours, the official said on Monday.
The number of suburban services run by SER in the Howrah-Kharagpur section will now be 95, he said.
Local train services resumed in the state on Wednesday after more than seven months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.