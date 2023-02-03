Railway to upgrade ticketing capacity from 25,000 to 2.25 lakh per minute
The railways plans to upgrade its capacity of issuing tickets from 25,000 to 2.25 lakh per minute and attending to enquiries from 40,000 to 4 lakh per minute, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
