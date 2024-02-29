Railway unions threaten to stop all trains from May 1: Here's why

Several unions of railway employees and workers threatened to stop all train services across India from May 1 if their demand to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is not met. These unions have come together under the Joint Forum For Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS).

The decision to carry out "Indefinite Strike for OPS from 1 May 2024 (International Labour Day)" was taken during the JFROPS core committee meeting, said Shiva Gopal Mishra, the convener of JFROPS and general secretary of All India Railwaymen's Federation. In a post on X on Tuesday, Mishra shared notice regarding the indefinite strike. The notice said that it was unanimously decided to serve upon "Indefinite Strike Notice as per relevant Rules on 19th March 2024, and the Indefinite Strike to comment on 1st May 2024 i.e on international Labour Day". The press note shared by him said that after "considering the prevalent situation thoroughly and keeping in view the Non-Response of the Government on Restoration of Defined Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme in place of NPS", the committee decided "that there is no alternative left but to resort to direct action by all constituent trade unions collectively".

Shiva Gopal Mishra was quoted by PTI as saying, “The government is completely non-committal to our demand for the restoration of ‘Defined Guarantied Old Pension Scheme' in place of ‘New Pension Scheme’. Now, there is no alternative left but to resort to direct action."

He said the representatives of various federations under the JFROPS have jointly consented that a notice will be officially served to the Railway Ministry on March 19. The notice would inform them about the countrywide strike and disruption of all train services from May 1.

According to Mishra, several unions of other government employees, who are also part of JFROPS, will also go on strike along with railway workers.

The press note issued by JFROPS said, “All the constituent organisations are therefore requested to take appropriate action and to make all sorts of preparations for serving upon the strike notice to their respective Administrations in a befitting manner."

Mishra said that while the OPS was in the interest of workers, the New Pension Scheme doesn’t take care of their employees' welfare.

