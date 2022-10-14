Railways completed 851 route km electrification in April- September

Railways completed 851 route km electrification in April- September1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
It is 51.4% more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period,and the target set for electrification during this financial year is 6500 RKMs.
New Delhi: Indian Railways has achieved 851 route kilometers electrification in April-September as compared to 562 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY2021-22, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
“It is 51.4% more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period," said ministry adding that the target set for electrification during this financial year is 6500 RKMs.
It is worth mentioning that record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways’ history during 2021-22. Earlier, the highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21.
As on 30 September, out of 65,141 RKM of BG network of IR (including KRCL), 53,098 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 81.51% of the total BG network.
“Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange," the ministry said.
