Railways and C-DoT sign MoU for modernisation of telecom services

The partnership entails coordination and resource sharing with respect to provision of telecommunication facilities in the delivery and implementation of C-DoT’s Telecom Solutions and services in Railways
NEW DELHI :
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) to establish a collaborative working partnership.
The partnership entails coordination and resource sharing with respect to provision of telecommunication facilities in the delivery and implementation of C-DoT’s Telecom Solutions and services in Railways.
With this MoU, CDoT and the Union Ministry will work together for modernisation of telecommunication in Indian Railways for public safety and security services using LTE-R following world standards, 5G use cases in Indian Railways in line with Make in India policy, Internet of Things (IoT)/Machine to Machine (M2M) applications, Unified Network Management System, OFC Monitoring/Network Management System (NMS), Video Conference Software (VC DOT), chatting application, routers, and switches.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director of C-DOT and Aruna Singh, Additional Member/Telecom/Railway Board.
The synergy between C-DOT and Ministry of Railways will help in providing indigenous affordable telecom equipment & services for train operation, public safety and security applications by lowering the total cost of ownership, boost the Make in India initiative of the government and help in bridging the digital divide in the country.
