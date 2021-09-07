Ganapati festival 2021: Indian Railways will run 261 special trains on special fare during Ganapati Festival, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday. The Central Railway will run 201 special trains, Western Railway will run 42, KRCL will operate 18 special trains to clear the rush during the festive season.

These trains have already started services from the last week of August and shall run till 20th September, 2021. Also, Sleeper class coach is augmented in various trains originating from Mumbai to clear the rush.

For detailed information regarding timings and halts, passengers can visit the official sites — www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are requested to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

On Monday, the Central Railway has decided to run o­ne-way Special train from Mumbai to Kolhapur to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Ganpati Festival.

The special train — 01273 — will leave Dadar at 23.55 hrs o­n 08.9.2021 and arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 10.25 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Jejuri, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarvadi, Sangli, Miraj and Hatkanagale.

Composition: o­ne AC-2Tier, Two AC-3Tier, 7 Sleeper Class and 7 Second Seating

Reservation: Bookings for 01273 o­ne-way special o­n special charges already open at all computerised Reservation Centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.