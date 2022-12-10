Railways announces new train service for Kashi Tamil Sangamam1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Vaishnaw said that sleeper Vande Bharat manufacturing would commence soon to provide modern amenities to the passengers.
New Delhi: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced a new train service --Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express-- between Kashi and Tamil Nadu to commemorate the event, and said the service will commence soon.