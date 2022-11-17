Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there was stagnation in the supervisory cadre of railways in Level-7 and the scope of their promotion was negligible. "We had 80,000 supervisors. For the last 16 years (from 2006) there was a long pending demand for the upgradation of the supervisory cadre. The only scope of promotion was the selection in 3,712 vacancies by appearing in Group 'B' examination.

