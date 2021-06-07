Railways announces three new trains for UP. Check routes and schedule

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Railways has announced three new trains for Uttar Pradesh. The first two trains will start from Monday (June 7) and the third will commence from June 11. The new trains will connect Kanpur to New Delhi, Lucknow to Agra, and Prayagraj to Anand. The train connecting Kanpur to Delhi will run 4 days a week, Lucknow to Agra will operate 5 days a week.

Announcing the decision on twitter, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said: "For smooth and convenient travel, train services are being started between Kanpur-New Delhi, Lucknow-Agra, and Prayagraj-Anand Vihar in Uttar Pradesh."

In view of the protection from the epidemic, he said, it is mandatory to follow the rules related to corona during the journey.

The decision to operate new trains comes at a time when the states have started unlocking process as the Covid cases have come down in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh has lifted the Covid restrictions in 72 of 75 districts. The three — Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur — districts are still under restrictions as the active number of cases are still over 600.

The railways is expecting rise in movements of people as more and more places are opening up. The railways' announcement of new trains appears to be guided by that thinking.

Currently, Lucknow has 999 active Covid cases, Kanpur 334, and Agra 254.

