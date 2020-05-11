Railways: Around 1,700 passengers, 3 stoppages for Shramik Special trains

The Indian Railways is geared up to run Shramik Special trains with full capacity of around 1,700 instead of 1,200, news agency PTI reported. These trains are ferrying stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns. According to an order issued, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop.

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. Usually, they have 24 coaches with each carrying a little over 50 passengers in place of the total capacity of 72,

As on 10 May 2020, a total of 366 Shramik Special trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, in which 287 trains had reached its destination and 79 trains are in transit.

These 287 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 Train), Bihar (87 Trains), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (16 Trains), Madhya Pradesh (24 Trains), Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (20 Trains), Rajasthan(4 Trains), Telangana(2 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (127 Trains), West Bengal(2 Trains).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.

Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

The Indian Railways is geared up to run 300 trains a day to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns, railways minister Piyush Goyal had said on Sunday.

As per the directions of Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi ji, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 10, 2020

He also appealed to the states to ramp up efforts to ensure that the workers reach their destinations across the country in the next three-four days.

