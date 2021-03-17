Railways asks employees to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday said over 12 lakh employees of Indian Railways have been advised to convert their existing debit or ATM cards to RuPay-based cards, a move aimed at giving fillip to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative'.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal informed the Parliament that the railways was also facilitating promotion of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative'.

The minister said "the zonal railways and production units have been asked to facilitate conversion of existing Debit/ATM cards issued to railway employees by banks to the RuPay-based cards in order to give a boost under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Digital India initiative'.

The Railways minister said "All railways are facilitating the banks in their promotional activities and setting up camps to give wide publicity in this regard to encourage the employees to opt for RuPay cards. Apart from this, State Bank of India (SBI) has also been advised to replace all existing imprest cards issued to Railway Imprest holders to RuPay-based imprest cards."

RuPay is an Indian multinational financial and payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payment and settlement systems in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via