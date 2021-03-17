OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Railways asks employees to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards

Railways asks employees to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards

Piyush Goyal said the Railways was also facilitating promotion of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative' (Photo: Mint)
Piyush Goyal said the Railways was also facilitating promotion of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative' (Photo: Mint)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 07:08 PM IST Staff Writer

Piyush Goyal said the zonal railways and production units have been asked to facilitate conversion of existing Debit/ATM cards issued to railway employees by banks to the RuPay-based cards in order to give a boost under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Digital India initiative'

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday said over 12 lakh employees of Indian Railways have been advised to convert their existing debit or ATM cards to RuPay-based cards, a move aimed at giving fillip to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative'.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal informed the Parliament that the railways was also facilitating promotion of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The report stated that the occupancy rate of the six major India airlines was between 67.9% and 78.9% in February

78.27 lakh passengers took domestic flights in Feb, 36.7% lower than last year: Govt

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British PM Johnson's strong message: 'I will be having Oxford COVID-19 vaccine'

1 min read . 07:02 PM IST
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk on a street marked with circles to ensure social distancing in Kochi, Kerala state, India,

Kerala: 2098 fresh Covid-19 cases reported along with 13 deaths

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Cooperation must for ensuring resilience of global systems: PM Modi

3 min read . 06:59 PM IST

The minister said "the zonal railways and production units have been asked to facilitate conversion of existing Debit/ATM cards issued to railway employees by banks to the RuPay-based cards in order to give a boost under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Digital India initiative'.

The Railways minister said "All railways are facilitating the banks in their promotional activities and setting up camps to give wide publicity in this regard to encourage the employees to opt for RuPay cards. Apart from this, State Bank of India (SBI) has also been advised to replace all existing imprest cards issued to Railway Imprest holders to RuPay-based imprest cards."

RuPay is an Indian multinational financial and payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payment and settlement systems in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout