Indian Railways has issued an appeal for people with comorbidities, pregnant women, children below age of 10 and those aged above 65 to avoid travel by rail. Indian Railways' appeal has come after huge outrage over deaths on various Shramik special trains. The Indian Railways has claimed that deaths of the passengers occurred due to pre-existing medical conditions.

"It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravates the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have happened," it said in an public appeal.

"Ministry of Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities (for example - hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 86 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential."

Indian Railways assured the safety of passengers availing its rail services, and has added the helpline number will be operational 24*7 . Helpline number is 39 & 138.

"Indian Railway parivaar is working 24*7 to ensure that rail services are provided to all the citizens of the country needing to travel. But safety of our passengers is our biggest concern. So, we seek the cooperation of all citizens in this matter In case of any distress or emergency please do not hesitate to reach out to your railway parivaar and we will help you as always, the Railways said.

