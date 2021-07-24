Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to cancel six trains in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state of Maharashtra. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the Konkan and the Ratnagiri regions of the state.

List of trains cancelled by the Western Railway:

Train No. 02618 NZM-ERS Mangala' Daily

Special 06002 NZM-TVC weekly special

06337 OKHA-ERS Biweekly special

01133 CSMT-MAJN Daily special

01134 MAJN-CSMT Daily special

02198 JBP-CBE Weekly special

Cancellation of following Trains. pic.twitter.com/qLaOlnfXdR — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 23, 2021

The Indian Railways cancelled a few trains due to landslides between Sonalium-Kulem, and Dudhsagar-Caranzol.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts of Maharashtra too, forecasting "extremely heavy" rainfall and recommending preventive actions. The alert was issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in coastal Konkan and also for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

Several parts of Goa, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in the north and Dharbandora in the south, are reeling under a flood-like situation, and a large number of houses were inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days.

Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and evacuation of about 9,000 people.

