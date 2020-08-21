Railways cancels tender for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat train sets

The Railway ministry on Friday said tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets have been cancelled. A fresh tender will be floated within a week as per revised public procurement norms, giving preference to local suppliers.

“Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (preference to Make in India) order," an official statement said. Railway ministry did not specify the reason for cancellation of the tender.

The development comes soon after six companies, including CRRC Pioneer Electric submitted bids for semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets. Of these six companies, CRRC Electric India Pvt Ltd is only company with foreign roots to show interest. The company is a joint venture between China-based CRRC Yongji Electric Co and Gurugram-based Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd.

Vande Bharat trains are indigenous electric multiple units manufactured by the Chennai-based integral coach factory (ICF). The tender was floated in December last year by ICF and was opened in July. It is the third such tender floated for these trains.

A railway ministry official had earlier said it may take at least two-and-a-half year for the next Vande Bharat train sets to be manufactured. The railway minister has planned to produce 160 coaches in 2019-20, 240 coaches in 2020-21 and 240 coaches in 2021-22 at the ICF.

