Railways cancels trains to aid coal delivery to power plants

“The electricity demand is likely to remain elevated considering the heatwave, which along with the supply-side constraints on coal are likely to keep the spot power tariffs high and lead to an energy deficit in a few states. Nonetheless, the pick-up in the wind and hydro generation from May is likely to provide some relief for the sector. Thereafter, the arrival of monsoon should cool off the demand," said Icra’s vice-president and sector head Vikram V.