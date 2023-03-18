Railways completes electrification of Chhattisgarh’s 1,170-km broad gauge network

This will result in 2.5 times lower line haul cost, heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating and maintenance cost of electric loco
New Delhi: Indian Railways on Saturday said it has completed the electrification of Chhattisgarh’s broad gauge network of 1,170 route km.
This will result in 2.5 times lower line haul cost, heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating and maintenance cost of electric loco. This will also mean energy efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation and reduced dependence on imported crude oil and eventually saving of foreign exchange.
“On the lines of setting the target of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030, the Indian Railways has 100% electrified existing Broad Gauge network of Chhattisgarh," it said.
Further, new broad gauge network shall be sanctioned along with electrification, in sync with Railways’ policy of 100% electrified network.
Chhattisgarh state’s territory falls in South East Central & East Coast Railway’s jurisdiction. Some of the major railway stations in Chhattisgarh are Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg & Korba etc.
Chhattisgarh has the highest freight loading in the country and significant Railway’s revenue generate from here. The railway network plays an important role in the transportation of minerals, agricultural products, and other goods from Chhattisgarh to other parts of the country.
Some of the prestigious trains of Chhattisgarh state are Durg-Jagdalpur Express, Chhattisgarh Express, Samta Express, Kalinga Utkal Express. These trains provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities in India.
