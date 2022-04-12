Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Railways declare CBT-2 for recruitment to various NTPC posts. Details here

Railways declare CBT-2 for recruitment to various NTPC posts. Details here

The CBT-2 for candidates who gets shortlisted for Pay Levels 4 and 6 in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 May this year, subject to prevailing conditions.

NEW DELHI : The Indian Railways have declared recruitment for the second stage computer-based test (CBT-2) for recruitment to various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts. 

The CBT-2 for candidates who gets shortlisted for Pay Levels 4 and 6 in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 May this year, subject to prevailing conditions.

The exam schedule for Pay Levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced later.

The stage one CBT was held in seven phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. The result of CBT-1 was published in the official websites of RRBs between 30 March and 1 April 1 this year.

The process of recruitment  which triggered protests by candidates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who alleged irregularities in the process of recruitment to Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts.

Keeping these allegations in mind, Indian Railways have advised candidates to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.

"Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," it said. 

