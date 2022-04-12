Railways declare CBT-2 for recruitment to various NTPC posts. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Keeping these allegations in mind, Indian Railways have advised candidates to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," it said.
"Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," it said.