This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
People won't be able to access services like reservation of tickets, booking cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on telephone number 139, and exceptional data status services
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Railways has said all services of the Delhi Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be unavailable for a few hours between March 13 to 14. The services will be affected due to some static and dynamic data compression.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Railways has said all services of the Delhi Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be unavailable for a few hours between March 13 to 14. The services will be affected due to some static and dynamic data compression.
"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to activity of Static and Dynamic Database compression, all the services of Delhi PRS, i.e. reservation, cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on 139, EDR services will not be available from 23.45 hrs. on 13.03.2022 to 03.15 hrs. on 14.03.2022 approx," an Indian railways statement said.
"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to activity of Static and Dynamic Database compression, all the services of Delhi PRS, i.e. reservation, cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on 139, EDR services will not be available from 23.45 hrs. on 13.03.2022 to 03.15 hrs. on 14.03.2022 approx," an Indian railways statement said.
The Northern Railways in a statement said the general public will not be able to access PRS services from 11.45 PM on 13th March 2022 to 03.15 AM on 14th March 2022. For this time period, people won't be able to access services like reservation of tickets, booking cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on telephone number 139, and exceptional data report (EDR) status services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Northern Railways in a statement said the general public will not be able to access PRS services from 11.45 PM on 13th March 2022 to 03.15 AM on 14th March 2022. For this time period, people won't be able to access services like reservation of tickets, booking cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on telephone number 139, and exceptional data report (EDR) status services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Railways introduces Holi special trains:
Railways introduces Holi special trains:
Indian Railways for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra passenger traffic during the Holi festival, Railways has decided to run Holi special trains. Here is the list of special trains that will operate special trains due to the upcoming festival of Holi:
Indian Railways for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra passenger traffic during the Holi festival, Railways has decided to run Holi special trains. Here is the list of special trains that will operate special trains due to the upcoming festival of Holi:
09417/ 09418 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special (2 trips)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
09417/ 09418 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special (2 trips)