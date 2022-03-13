"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to activity of Static and Dynamic Database compression, all the services of Delhi PRS, i.e. reservation, cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on 139, EDR services will not be available from 23.45 hrs. on 13.03.2022 to 03.15 hrs. on 14.03.2022 approx," an Indian railways statement said.