The Ministry of Railways has deployed nearly 4,000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds in several states as hospitals across the country are overwhelmed due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

However, at present, 191 coaches have been handed over to various states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for Covid care, with a bed capacity of 2,990 beds, the ministry added.

The railways added that it has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad.

According to the railways, these isolation coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network.

The Indian Railways said that it has deployed 50 coaches at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations in Delhi, with a capacity of 1,200 beds in total.

"In Delhi, the Railway has catered to the full demand of State Governments’ demand for 75 Covid Care Coaches with a capacity of 1,200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations. 5 admissions were registered as of date (April 28). 1,196 beds are still available," the Indian Railways said in a press release.

On the other hand, in Madhya Pradesh, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 Coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. And in Bhopal, as many as 20 coaches have been deployed with a capacity of 280 beds.

"In UP, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by State Govt, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli & Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches)," the railways added.

In another effort by the railways, the national transporter is also transporting liquid medical oxygen in various states. The Railway Ministry said that it supplied more than 510 metric tonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in the past 10 days.

So far, railways said it has delivered 202 tonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, 174 tonnes to Maharashtra, 70 tonnes to Delhi and 64 tonnes to Madhya Pradesh.

