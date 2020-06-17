Indian Railways today said it has deployed 960 Covid Care coaches in five states in order to combat the spread of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

These isolation coaches are being deployed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, 503 – major chunk of the isolation coaches – will be given to the national capital, Indian Railways said. Apart from that, 20 are deployed in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, 503 coaches are deployed at 9 locations. 50 coaches are deployed at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

Further, the Northern Railways said 317 of the 503 isolation coaches deployed in Delhi will be ready by tonight and the rest by Thursday.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, total 372 Covid-19 isolation coaches have been deployed at 23 different locations, in Madhya Pradesh, total 5 coaches are deployed at Gwalior, 20 such coaches are deployed at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh while in Telangana, a total of 60 isolation coaches are deployed at 3 different locations.

In addition to that, the national transporter also said it has "has geared up to provide its 5231 Covid Care Coaches to the States. Zonal Railways have converted these coaches as COVID Care Centres to be used for very mild / mild cases."

"It is worth mentioning that Indian Railways is working as Service Provider of Coaches as COVID Care Centres as its contribution to national cause. Doctors and paramedics are to be provided by State Governments. This is as per MOHFW guidelines issued on 6th May 2020," Indian Railways said in a statement.

Moreover, Railways will deploy two liaison officers for each location of coaches to assist state government officials. All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions.

It may be noted that these Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care centers, as per guidelines issued by MoHFW, it added.

Currently, India has more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus on Wednesda cases after states added over 10,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus saw a massive jump after over 2,000 fatalities got reported since Tuesday. The death toll increased to 11,903, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Most of these deaths were unreported earlier.

