Railways dismiss reports on Chetan Singh's 'serious anxiety disorder', says ‘wasn't detected in examination’1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Earlier, Singh on 31 July at about 5.23 am, on duty as RPF train escort staff reportedly shot his in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena of RPF using his service ARM rifle (AK-47), while he was performing duty in B-5 coach of Train No. 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Ex at Vaitarna railway station.
Days after four people were shot on board a train from Jaipur to Mumbai by Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan -- Chetan Singh, the Ministry of Railways on 2 August shunned the media reports of Singh suffering from 'abnormal hallucinations' and was diagnosed with serious anxiety disorder.
