Days after four people were shot on board a train from Jaipur to Mumbai by Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan -- Chetan Singh, the Ministry of Railways on 2 August shunned the media reports of Singh suffering from 'abnormal hallucinations' and was diagnosed with serious anxiety disorder.

The Railways said that during the last Periodical Medical Examination (PME) of the Railway Protection Force constable, no such medical ailment or condition was detected.

Though the railways said the matter is under investigation with GRP Borivali as Singh and his kin have kept it a secret.

"It is stated that there is a system of Periodical Medical Examination (PME) of Railway Protection Force constables, and in the last PME, no such medical ailment/ condition was detected. The treatment for the present medical ailment would have been taken on his level by Chetan Singh, and is not in his official records. He and his family have kept it a secret. The matter is under investigation with GRP Borivali," the railways said in an official statement.

Earlier, Singh on 31 July at about 5.23 am, on duty as RPF train escort staff reportedly shot his in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena of RPF using his service ARM rifle (AK-47), while he was performing duty in B-5 coach of Train No. 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Ex at Vaitarna railway station, the statement added.

Following this, Singh fired on 3 passengers, who died.

Singh was then apprehended by officers and staff of RPF Post and handed over to local police in Borivali for further legal action. The railways mentioned that a high-level committee headed by ADG/RPF (HAG) has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the incident.

As per details, the incident took place near Palghar, which is situated approximately 100 km away from Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking about the incident, CPRO Western Railway said, as quoted by ANI, “An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it."

With agency inputs.