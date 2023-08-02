"It is stated that there is a system of Periodical Medical Examination (PME) of Railway Protection Force constables, and in the last PME, no such medical ailment/ condition was detected. The treatment for the present medical ailment would have been taken on his level by Chetan Singh, and is not in his official records. He and his family have kept it a secret. The matter is under investigation with GRP Borivali," the railways said in an official statement.