Railways diverts some trains due to tunnel damage along Konkan route. List here

Railways has said that a few trains on Konkan Railway route has been diverted as a tunnel was damaged due to heavy rains. Due to heavy rain in last 24 hrs, a tunnel lined wall inside Pernem tunnel between Madure and Pernem station of Karwar region collapsed on Thursday. As a result traffic in this section has been suspended till further advice. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Konkan Railway officials rushed to the site for early restoration.

Passengers may contact 022-27587939 and 10722 for train inquiry. Train position can also be viewed on www.konkanrailway.com

Passengers may contact 022-27587939 and 10722 for train inquiry. Train position can also be viewed on www.konkanrailway.com

Due to the incident, the following trains have been diverted, Railways said:

Train No. 02617 Ernakulam – H. Nizamuddin Superfast Special Express dated 05/08/2020 is diverted via. Madgaon - Londa – Miraj - Pune - Panvel – Kalyan.

Train No. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special Express dated 05/08/2020 is diverted via. Madgaon - Londa – Miraj - Pune - Panvel .

Train No. 02432 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Special Express dated 05/08/2020 is diverted via Panvel – Pune – Miraj – Londa – Madgaon.

Train No. 02618 H. Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Superfast Special Express dated 05/08/2020 is diverted via. Panvel – Pune – Miraj – Londa – Madgaon.

Train No. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central dated 06/08/2020 is diverted via. Panvel – Pune – Miraj – Londa – Madgaon.