Railways earned 45% revenue from special train services this year

According to the reply to an RTI application filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways said that in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-2020, it earned ₹804.78 crore from running special trains, in the pandemic year of 2020-21, the amount soared to ₹12,02,7.81 crore and in 2021-22, the revenue was ₹17,526.48 crore.