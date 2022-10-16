Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Railways earned 45% revenue from special train services this year

Railways earned 45% revenue from special train services this year

1 min read . 05:51 PM ISTLivemint
Railways earned 45% revenue from special train services this year

An RTI reply has revealed that Railways earned 17,526.48 crore from these trains in 2021-22.

The Railways this year earned almost 45% of passenger revenue from special train services. An RTI reply has revealed that Railways earned 17,526.48 crore from these trains in 2021-22. 

The Railways this year earned almost 45% of passenger revenue from special train services. An RTI reply has revealed that Railways earned 17,526.48 crore from these trains in 2021-22. 

According to the reply to an RTI application filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways said that in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-2020, it earned 804.78 crore from running special trains, in the pandemic year of 2020-21, the amount soared to 12,02,7.81 crore and in 2021-22, the revenue was 17,526.48 crore.

According to the reply to an RTI application filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways said that in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-2020, it earned 804.78 crore from running special trains, in the pandemic year of 2020-21, the amount soared to 12,02,7.81 crore and in 2021-22, the revenue was 17,526.48 crore.

From the sale of passenger tickets, the Railways generated a total revenue of 50,669.09 crore in 2019-2020 that dropped to 15,248.49 crore in the following year hit by the Covid pandemic.

From the sale of passenger tickets, the Railways generated a total revenue of 50,669.09 crore in 2019-2020 that dropped to 15,248.49 crore in the following year hit by the Covid pandemic.

The special train services started after Railways resumed passenger train operations post the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020 in a bid to discourage people from travelling in the pandemic.

The special train services started after Railways resumed passenger train operations post the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020 in a bid to discourage people from travelling in the pandemic.

In the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the passenger revenue was 4,921.11 crore, 10,513.07 crore in the second, 11,873.42 crore in the third and in the final quarter it was 11,796.81 crore, taking the total to around 39,104.41 crore for the year.

In the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the passenger revenue was 4,921.11 crore, 10,513.07 crore in the second, 11,873.42 crore in the third and in the final quarter it was 11,796.81 crore, taking the total to around 39,104.41 crore for the year.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP