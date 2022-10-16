Railways earned 45% revenue from special train services this year

Railways earned 45% revenue from special train services this year1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
An RTI reply has revealed that Railways earned ₹17,526.48 crore from these trains in 2021-22.
The Railways this year earned almost 45% of passenger revenue from special train services. An RTI reply has revealed that Railways earned ₹17,526.48 crore from these trains in 2021-22.
According to the reply to an RTI application filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways said that in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-2020, it earned ₹804.78 crore from running special trains, in the pandemic year of 2020-21, the amount soared to ₹12,02,7.81 crore and in 2021-22, the revenue was ₹17,526.48 crore.
From the sale of passenger tickets, the Railways generated a total revenue of ₹50,669.09 crore in 2019-2020 that dropped to ₹15,248.49 crore in the following year hit by the Covid pandemic.
The special train services started after Railways resumed passenger train operations post the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020 in a bid to discourage people from travelling in the pandemic.
In the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the passenger revenue was ₹4,921.11 crore, 10,513.07 crore in the second, ₹11,873.42 crore in the third and in the final quarter it was ₹11,796.81 crore, taking the total to around ₹39,104.41 crore for the year.
