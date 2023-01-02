Railways’ earnings from freight loading jumps 16% during Apr-Dec1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Railways earned ₹1,20,478 crore in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022-23, up from ₹1,04,040 crore last year.
New Delhi: Freight earnings of Indian Railways increased by 16% till December of this fiscal year compared to the same period last year, the national transporter said on Monday.