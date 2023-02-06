New Delhi: Freight earnings of Indian Railways increased by 16% till January of this fiscal year compared to the same period last year, the national transporter said on Monday.

Railways earned ₹1,35,387 crore in the first ten months of fiscal year 2022-23, up from ₹1,17,212 crore last year.

From April to January, a total freight loading of 1243.46 tonne was achieved, compared to 1159.08 tonne last year, representing a 7% increase over last year’s loading.

Railway freight loading surpassed last year’s loading and earnings for the first ten months of fiscal year 2022-23, it said.

During December 2022, originating freight loading of 134.07 tn was achieved, compared to 129.12 tn in January 2022, representing a 4% increase.

Furthermore, freight revenue of ₹14,907 crore was achieved, compared to ₹13,172 crore in January 2022, representing an 13% increase.

“Following the introduction of the scheme, ‘Hungry For Cargo’, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams," the Railways said.

“The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement," it said.

Since the onset of Covid, railways augmented its freight volumes due to lower track congestion. At the peak of Covid-19 in April 2020, railways had ferried 1,209 tn of goods.

Having hit 1,400 tn in the last financial year, the national transporter plans to reach 2,000 tn by 2023-24.