Railways’ earnings from freight loading jumps 16% during Apr-Jan
Railways earned ₹1,35,387 crore in the first ten months of fiscal year 2022-23, up from ₹1,17,212 crore last year
New Delhi: Freight earnings of Indian Railways increased by 16% till January of this fiscal year compared to the same period last year, the national transporter said on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×