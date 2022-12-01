Railways’ earnings from freight loading jumps 16% during Apr-Nov1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 05:27 PM IST
From April to November, a total freight loading of 978.72 mt was achieved, representing an 8% increase over last year
From April to November, a total freight loading of 978.72 mt was achieved, representing an 8% increase over last year
New Delhi: Freight earnings of the Railways increased by 16% till November of this fiscal year compared to the same period last year, the national transporter said on Thursday.