Railways earns ₹1,91,162 crore revenue in FY23 so far2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Total revenue from traffic for FY23 is estimated at ₹2.4 trillion, an annual increase of 19% over FY22 revised estimates
Ahead of the Union Budget, the Railways on Thursday crossed its last fiscal’s revenue figures, with 71 days to go before this financial year.
