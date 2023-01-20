Railways earns 1,91,162 crore revenue in FY23 so far

The FY24 rail budget is expected to take measures to augment resources while curbing non-essential expenditure. Accordingly, 100% electrification of the broad gauge line is expected to be completed in FY24, which could reduce the railways’ fuel bill by almost ₹10,000 crore. Also, the focus will be on increasing the share of non-fare revenue sources in railways’ total revenue. This could be done through increased asset monetization, especially on the yet-to-be-operational dedicated freight corridor and also the sale and commercialization of railway land at key destinations.