Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday said that it has ferried more than 60 lakh migrant workers in Shramik Special trains since May 1, earning an average fare of ₹600 per passenger.

“Average fare that we got was ₹600 per passenger. We carried more than 60 lakh passengers. Of the total cost incurred, we have been able to recover only 15%. Rest (85%) has been borne by the Centre," Yadav said briefing the media.

“These fares were fixed as per normal mail express trains and not as special trains,"

To put things into perspective, railways recovered an average fare of ₹600 per passenger, which is the 15% of the total cost incurred. It earned ₹360 crore, ferrying 60 lakh stranded migrant workers to their hometown. However, the transporter spend more than it earned, by incur an expenditure of ₹2,040 crore. The railways is bearing 85% of the operational cost for there Shramik Specials and the rest is being borne by the states.

Railways has run 4,450 Shramik Special trains, carrying more than 60 lakh workers back to their home towns. While the demand for these trains have declined drastically, Yadav said that he has asked states to inform railways about any additional requirement of such trains, which will be provided within 24 hours.

Talking about covid care centres, Yadav said that these covid coaches will be used only when the health infrastructure of states is exhausted and as many as 50 coaches, with 800 beds have already been stationed at Shakubasti in New Delhi.

In the last three months, Indian Railways is worked on a war footing to modify train coaches into patient isolation wards to bolster the country’s limited healthcare infrastructure amid the rapid spread of covid-19.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Telangana asked for these coaches, amid rising number of covid-19 cases in these states. As many as 500 railway coaches will be set aside in Delhi, in view of the shortage of beds, which will increase the bed capacity by 8,000 in the national capital.

“A joint team is working out locations (to station these coaches) in Delhi. We will be placing the covid care as and when required will," Yadav said.

Indian Railways has geared up to provide its 5231 covid to states. Zonal railways have converted these coaches for quarantine facility.

The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the covid care centers as per guidelines issued by the health ministry. These coaches can be used in areas where state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspect and confirmed covid cases, the railway ministry had said last week.

