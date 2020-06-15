Railways earns 360 crore, ferrying more than 60 lakh passengers

To put things into perspective, railways recovered an average fare of ₹600 per passenger, which is the 15% of the total cost incurred. It earned ₹360 crore, ferrying 60 lakh stranded migrant workers to their hometown. However, the transporter spend more than it earned, by incur an expenditure of ₹2,040 crore. The railways is bearing 85% of the operational cost for there Shramik Specials and the rest is being borne by the states.