Home >News >India >Railways extends limit for counter ticket cancellation for Mar-July 2020 journey
Earlier, comprehensive guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fare, due to Covid-19 situation had been issued

Railways extends limit for counter ticket cancellation for Mar-July 2020 journey

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Staff Writer

It is applicable only for regular timetabled trains cancelled by Railways

The Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the time limit for cancellation of PRS counter tickets to up to nine months from the date of journey and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period 21.03.2020 to 31.07.2020.

It is applicable only for regular timetabled trains cancelled by Railways. In case of ticket cancelled through 139 or through IRCTC website, the time limit for surrendering of such ticket for the above mentioned period across reservation counter is up to nine months from the date of journey.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

After a lapse of six months from the date of journey, many passengers may have deposited the tickets to Claims Office of Zonal Railways through TDR or through general application along with original tickets. A full refund of fare on such PRS counter tickets shall also be allowed.

Earlier, comprehensive guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fare, due to Covid-19 situation had been issued. As per instruction for trains cancelled by Railways, relaxation had been given for submission of PRS counter tickets up to six months from the date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding day to journey) and in case the PRS counter tickets cancelled through 139 or through the website of IRCTC, refund across the counter upto six months from the date of journey.

