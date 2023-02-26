Railways eyes private funding to redevelop 15 stations

Railways accounts for ₹1.52 trillion or one-fourth of the Centre’s ambitious ₹6 trillion National Monetization (NMP) pipeline in four years through FY25. But so far it has almost drawn a blank, making negligible earnings through the exercise. Under NMP,the railways needed to monetize 120 stations, 30 trains and 1,400km of tracks, among others, in FY23 but has achieved little so far. The national transporter is now under pressure to step up its monetization drive, and in this, the option to open more areas for PPP projects has brightened.