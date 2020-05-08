Home > News > India > Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA
Migrants on board a special train for Bhubaneswar to reach their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Aluva Station in Kochi (PTI)
Migrants on board a special train for Bhubaneswar to reach their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Aluva Station in Kochi (PTI)

Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 06:08 PM IST PTI

  • The evacuees will have to register on Arogya Setu app and will undergo compulsory medical testing for covid- 19 upon arrival
  • MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the government intends to give relaxations to people within the lockdown guidelines.

NEW DELHI : Over 2.5 lakh passengers have travelled on 222 special trains for migrant labourers stranded because of the ongoing lockdown announced to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the government intends to give relaxations to people within the lockdown guidelines.

These trains are part of this endeavour, she said.

Asked about the killing of 16 migrant workers on railway tracks in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, she said it was an "unfortunate" incident.

Giving details of steps taken by the government to ease woes of stranded Indians abroad, she said the process to bring them back in a phased manner started on Thursday using non-scheduled commercial flights and naval ships.

An Inter Ministerial Coordination Committee comprising officials from ministries of Health, External Affairs and Home affairs, Civil Aviation and Armed Forces and Air India has been constituted to implement SOPs for evacuation of the stranded people to and from India, she said.

"All stranded Indians can get registered at respective missions...The travellers will be screened before taking up the flight and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed," she said, quoting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regrading travel of Indians stranded abroad. 

They will have to give an undertaking that after arrival they will be in compulsory institutional quarantine for 14 days on their own expense, she said.

The evacuees will have to register on Arogya Setu app and will undergo compulsory medical testing for covid- 19 upon arrival, she said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Every year there is flooding due to heavy rains over the Mumbai suburban section.

How Indian Railways is gearing up for Mumbai's monsoon challenge

3 min read . 01:26 AM IST
Affected people being treated at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (Photo: ANI)

Vishakhapatnam gas leak: MHA issues do and don'ts

2 min read . 07 May 2020
The Centre has allowed standalone alcohol shops to reopen under strict guidelines, but crowding at shops had made it difficult to maintain social distancing norms. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (AP)

SC asks states to consider home delivery of liquor during lockdown

1 min read . 03:12 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout