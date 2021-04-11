The Central Railway on Saturday registered a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) against an unidentified person for circulating an " edited video " that shows a heavy crowd gathered at at Mumbai's CSMT station, reported news agency ANI.

The railways says that the video is aimed at creating panic amongst the public. The fake clips were posted on social media platforms on 7 April amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequent restrictions imposed in several states.

"It is to bring to your notice that a video clip has gone viral on 07.04.2021 on social media showing heavy rush of a passenger at CSMT railway station. A CD containing the video clip is enclosed for ready reference," read the complaint by Central Railways.

"But there was no such crowd situation in the past couple of days at CSMT station as shown in the viral clip. RPF has deployed sufficient manpower to handle the crowd at CSMT, LTT, KYN, DR and TNA stations in coordination with GRP," it added.

According to Central Railway, the clip is misleading people and creating fear among the public.

"This old video clip is being shared/viral from a mobile number. It is therefore requested to kindly investigate the viral video clip by cyber cell and take appropriate legal action against the person who posted this clip on social media and also withdraw this video clip from social media, please," read the complaint.

The railways had earlier last week also debunked a video clip, stating that it is from last year and a situation like such has not arisen now.

"A video of heavily crowded Mumbai CST Platform is being shared on social media claiming to be from yesterday," said government agency PIB in a tweet.

"The video is old and is being mischievously shared with recent dates. Please don't share this video," it added.

Quoting this, the Ministry of Railway had stated: "We appeal everyone to avoid sharing such videos. People are requested not to believe in such rumours."

