Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat train sets in ‘Make in India’ boost

The Indian Railways on Friday awarded Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd a ₹2,211 crore tender for procurement of Vande Bharat Express or Train 18.

The contract includes designing and manufacturing propulsion, control and other equipment required for making 44 rakes of Vande Bharat-type train sets.

"Indian Railways has awarded the work of design and manufacturing of propulsion, control & other equipment for making 44 rakes (16 car each) of 'Vande Bharat' type train sets," the ministry tweeted.

The procurement includes five years of a comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier.

This project will be completed under the 'Make in India' policy with domestic content of 90 per cent, it added.

"The contract is worth around ₹2,211 crore and has been awarded to the Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad," a spokesperson said.

According to the railway officials, train sets shall be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab; and the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The delivery schedule for the supply of these rakes is – first 2 prototype rakes will be delivered in 20 months, thereafter on successful commissioning, the firm will be delivering an average of 6 rakes per quarter

Earlier in August, the Railways had cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of the 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express. The scrapped tender had allowed indigenous content of 50%.

The move came after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder among the six contenders for manufacturing the semi-high speed trains.

In September, the tender was floated again, mandating 75% local content, making it an indigenous contract.

