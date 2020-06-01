Home >News >India >Railways' first Covid-19 isolation coaches with 160 beds deployed in Delhi
Railways' first Covid-19 isolation coaches with 160 beds deployed in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2020, 05:04 PM IST PTI

  • In addition to the 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, the Covid-19 care centre will have an AC coach for healthcare staffers, including doctors, an official said
  • The coaches have been deployed on Sunday following a written request from the Delhi govt

New Delhi: After almost two months of sitting idle, the railways' first Covid-19 care centre consisting of 10 modified coaches with 160 beds has been deployed in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

These coaches have been stationed at the maintenance depot of the Shakur Basti railway station here.

In addition to the 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, the COVID-19 care centre will have an AC coach for healthcare staffers, including doctors, an official said.

The coaches have been deployed on Sunday following a written request from the Delhi government.

The national capital is among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with nearly 20,000 cases.

These coaches are the first of the 5,321 coaches which have been converted into isolation wards by the railways for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

