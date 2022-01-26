Railways has constituted a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT ) conducted for Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC).

The Centralized Employment Notification of NTPC was issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15 January 2022.

The new Committee will go into various issues raised by candidates and give recommendations.

The issues include Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates; Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019.

A railway ministry statement said that the candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in

All Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee.

Candidates have been given three weeks time upto February 16 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4.

In view of above the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning w.e.f. 15th February 2022 and 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning w.e.f. 23rd February stands postponed, the statement said.

