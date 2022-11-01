Railways freight earnings up 17% at ₹92,345 cr in April-October1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Freight revenue of ₹13,353 crore has been achieved in October against ₹12313 crore freight earnings a year ago
Indian Railways‘ freight loading from April -October has been recorded at 855.63 million tonne (MT) against last year’s loading of 786.2 MT, up about 9%. Railways has earned ₹92,345 crore during the period against ₹7,8921 crore last year.