Indian Railways‘ freight loading from April -October has been recorded at 855.63 million tonne (MT) against last year’s loading of 786.2 MT, up about 9%. Railways has earned ₹92,345 crore during the period against ₹7,8921 crore last year.

During the month of October, originating freight loading of 118.94 MT has been achieved against loading of 117.34 MT in October 2021, which is an improvement of 1.4% over last year. Freight revenue of ₹13,353 crore has been achieved in October against ₹12313 crore freight earnings a year ago, an improvement of 8% over last year.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo", Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams, a statement from the ministry of railways said.

The customer centric approach and work of business development units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement, the statement added.