Railways freight loading increases 3.5% YoY in April led by coal

“Indian Railways (IR) has recorded Monthly freight loading of 126.46 MT in April 2023. The incremental loading in the month of April has been 4.25 MT i.e. a growth of 3.5% over the April figures achieved in 2022. Freight revenue in April is ₹13,893 Cr. as compared to ₹13,011 in April 2022, a growth of 7%," the Ministry of Railways said.

