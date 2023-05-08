Railways freight loading increases 3.5% YoY in April led by coal

New Delhi: Indian Railways logged a monthly freight loading of 126.46 million tonne (MT) in April 2023, up 3.5% from the same period in 2022, according to the Ministry of Railways.
The incremental loading for the month was 4.25 MT, with freight revenue totaling ₹13,893 crore ($1.9 billion), compared to ₹13,011 crore ($1.8 billion) in April 2022, an increase of 7%.
“Indian Railways (IR) has recorded Monthly freight loading of 126.46 MT in April 2023. The incremental loading in the month of April has been 4.25 MT i.e. a growth of 3.5% over the April figures achieved in 2022. Freight revenue in April is ₹13,893 Cr. as compared to ₹13,011 in April 2022, a growth of 7%," the Ministry of Railways said.
Coal accounted for the highest freight loading in April 2023, with 62.39 MT, followed by 14.49 MT in iron ore, 12.60 MT in cement, and 9.03 MT in other goods.
Containers, steel, food grains, mineral oil, and fertilizers were also transported, with respective freight loadings of 6.74 MT, 5.64 MT, 5.11 MT, 4.05 MT, and 3.90 MT.
The Ministry of Railways attributed the growth to the implementation of its “Hungry For Cargo" mantra, which aims to improve service delivery and ease of doing business. Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to attract new traffic from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams, resulting in increased business for the rail network.
