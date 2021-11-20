Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) has announced to run a number of Special Trains in coordination with Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year 2022. According to an official release, the bookings for the trains will open from November 20, 2021. The special trains can be booked at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

Special trains timings and other details -

Train number 01596: The Madgaon Junction - Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Junctuon at 16:00 hours. every Sunday from November 21, 2021, to January 2, 2022. The train will reach Panvel at 03:15 hours on the next day.

Train number 01595: Panvel - Madgaon Junction Special will leave from Panvel at 06:05 hours every Monday from November 22, 2021, to January 3, 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 18:45 hours on the same day.

The train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations, said the release.

"For detailed timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," Indian Railways' ticketing arm's release said.

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization, and others should be followed by passengers in the trains and at the Railway stations, the release further stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

